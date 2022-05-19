Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 3,930.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $46.94 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.48.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.85% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Brookline Capital Management raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.