Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSGS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 484.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after buying an additional 338,041 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,721,000 after acquiring an additional 225,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after purchasing an additional 184,430 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter worth $17,795,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 327.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSGS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

MSGS stock opened at $158.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $151.28 and a fifty-two week high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.34). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

