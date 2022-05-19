Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $51,000 Position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Diana Shipping by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $496.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.99%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.
