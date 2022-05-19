Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,511 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 324.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 660.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 56,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.55. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RCII shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

