Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,411 Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Celularity in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Celularity in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELU opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.40. Celularity Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celularity Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

