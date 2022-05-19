Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,945,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.38% of Macerich worth $50,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Macerich by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 16.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 74.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 88,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 37,724 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 58.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.88. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

MAC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

