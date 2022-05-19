Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 11,537 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 829,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,537 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $50,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LNT. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.43. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

