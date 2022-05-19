Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.18% of Envestnet worth $50,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 2,168.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ENV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Shares of ENV opened at $67.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.29. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

