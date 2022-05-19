LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,048,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 130,138 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.71% of LG Display worth $50,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in LG Display by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 43,583 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 2.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPL stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LG Display has an average rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

