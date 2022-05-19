StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.16% of StoneX Group worth $50,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $72.03 on Thursday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $77.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.05.

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $320,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,679,670.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Profile (Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.