Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $263,000 in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 768 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MORN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Morningstar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 3.8% during the third quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 243,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 15.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,535 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,313,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Morningstar by 8.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $231.24 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.33 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.43.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.14, for a total value of $1,241,421.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.85, for a total transaction of $2,688,933.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,163 shares of company stock valued at $54,035,425. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.