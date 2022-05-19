First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $245,000 in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 280,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 122,646 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter worth about $6,550,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 411,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 475,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 293,445 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $5.06 on Thursday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $192.62 million and a PE ratio of -5.11.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

