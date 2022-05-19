Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $51.37 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,252 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $51,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,250,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $136,543,000 after buying an additional 480,475 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 591,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $106,787,000 after acquiring an additional 445,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Expedia Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $415,933,000 after acquiring an additional 413,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 80.6% during the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 914,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $149,851,000 after acquiring an additional 407,918 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.40.

Expedia Group stock opened at $120.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.54. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.67 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.