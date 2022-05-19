Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $51.49 Million Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,783 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.53% of Dolby Laboratories worth $51,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 579.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.41. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $104.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

