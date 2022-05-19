Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,753 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $55,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.71 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $59.95.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $215,171.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

