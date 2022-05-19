First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 850 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Livent by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,696,000 after buying an additional 609,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,086,000 after buying an additional 101,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Livent by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,456,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,777,000 after buying an additional 58,439 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Livent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,423,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,090,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,327,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after buying an additional 345,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LTHM opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 100.63 and a beta of 2.03.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.23.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

