Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,927,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $55,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. CL King lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

WWW opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $38.07.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

