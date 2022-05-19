SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.10% of SPS Commerce worth $56,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $852,985.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,829,978.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,724 shares of company stock worth $7,547,420 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $97.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 76.91 and a beta of 0.84. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.61 and a 52 week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

