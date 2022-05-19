Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 791,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Spire were worth $51,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,497,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $1,661,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 102,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 356,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.29. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $79.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.50 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

