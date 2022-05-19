First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 95 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,572,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $172.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.58. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $64,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,919 shares of company stock worth $7,075,467. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

