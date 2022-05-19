Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 37,417 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,273,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,417 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.41% of Flushing Financial worth $55,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 129,963 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 935,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,134,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Flushing Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 310,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,030,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $673.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.40 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FFIC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

