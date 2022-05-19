Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 463,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $55,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSEX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,796,000 after acquiring an additional 35,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $50,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total value of $103,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $79.76 and a twelve month high of $121.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 49.15%.

MSEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.