Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Rollins worth $55,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

NYSE:ROL opened at $34.40 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Rollins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.