Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio Sells 35,850 Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Stock

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 35,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $374,632.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,251,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,530,578.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ CMPI opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $230.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -4.86. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.48.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPI. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $4,253,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $241,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

