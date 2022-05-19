Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio Sells 35,850 Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Stock

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 35,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $374,632.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,251,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,530,578.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ CMPI opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $230.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -4.86. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.48.
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on CMPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.
About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.