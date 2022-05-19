Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,657,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.34% of Titan Machinery worth $55,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 274.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 121.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40,430 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 2.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter worth about $542,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $23.43 on Thursday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $528.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TITN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

