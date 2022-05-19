First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $238,000 Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums stock opened at $70.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average of $90.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.02. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

About Inter Parfums (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.