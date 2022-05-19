Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,978 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.58% of Arconic worth $55,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth about $9,132,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Arconic by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ARNC stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ARNC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arconic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

