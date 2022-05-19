Laura Francis Sells 4,805 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) CEO Laura Francis sold 4,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $60,446.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,640.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Laura Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $97,355.26.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $435.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 67.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SI-BONE by 169.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 60.8% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 460,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 174,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 20.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

