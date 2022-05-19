Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $59,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.54. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $44.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. Equities analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $23,173,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at $15,465,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,261,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 462.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 339,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PUBM. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

