Trevor Baldwin Acquires 2,559 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) CEO Trevor Baldwin bought 2,559 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.26 per share, for a total transaction of $56,963.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 88,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,491.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Trevor Baldwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Trevor Baldwin bought 12,000 shares of BRP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $274,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Trevor Baldwin purchased 13,117 shares of BRP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $333,302.97.

Shares of NYSE:BRP opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 114.40 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.18. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in BRP Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in BRP Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

