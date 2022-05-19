Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Ikena Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

IKNA stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Ikena Oncology has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $21.18.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IKNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after buying an additional 879,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 208,146 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 116,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 89,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 3.7% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,832,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

