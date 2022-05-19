Dennis Thomas St Acquires 2,500 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) Director Dennis Thomas St bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,466.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $18.68 and a one year high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VECO. StockNews.com started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

