Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Upgraded to Outperform by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNDL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sundial Growers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sundial Growers from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $0.60 to $0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Shares of Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Sundial Growers has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Sundial Growers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.
