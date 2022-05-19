Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Upgraded to Outperform by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNDL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sundial Growers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sundial Growers from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $0.60 to $0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Sundial Growers has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sundial Growers by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 79,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Sundial Growers by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 205,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 59,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 149,922 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 36,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

