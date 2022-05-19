BRP (TSE:DOO) Lowered to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for BRP’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a C$134.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$128.00 target price on shares of BRP and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$138.92.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$93.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03. BRP has a 12-month low of C$73.74 and a 12-month high of C$129.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$99.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$101.13.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BRP will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

