HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a no recommendation rating on the investment trust’s stock.

Shares of HgCapital Trust stock opened at GBX 372.83 ($4.60) on Wednesday. HgCapital Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 328 ($4.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 457.50 ($5.64). The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 166.87 and a quick ratio of 164.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 419.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 418.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

