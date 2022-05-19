Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

INTZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Intrusion stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 261.11% and a negative return on equity of 379.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intrusion by 8,594.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 263,005 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 120,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. 22.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

