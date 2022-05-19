Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform Market Weight

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion.

