Polaris (NYSE:PII) Given Buy Rating at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.69.

NYSE:PII opened at $103.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.03. Polaris has a 1-year low of $94.24 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

