Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 103,333 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,012,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $56,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 77,344 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 758,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,173,000 after purchasing an additional 353,670 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNP. Mizuho lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

