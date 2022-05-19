Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555,703 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.13% of Yelp worth $56,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YELP. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Yelp by 63.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of YELP opened at $29.49 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $701,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,919,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,162. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

