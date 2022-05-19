Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 28,650 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,539,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,650 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CTS were worth $56,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTS. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of CTS by 1,132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CTS by 9.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.67.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. CTS had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.53%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

