Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,785 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Relx worth $56,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Relx by 17.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Relx by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $28.14 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67.

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.90) to GBX 2,730 ($33.65) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.05) to GBX 2,650 ($32.67) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,804.67.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

