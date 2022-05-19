ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,271,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 236,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.67% of ADTRAN worth $51,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ADTRAN by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77. ADTRAN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -163.64%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

