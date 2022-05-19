Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,156 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.38% of Park National worth $53,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Park National by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Park National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Park National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $116.84 on Thursday. Park National Co. has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Park National’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

