Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 52,231 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,425,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $52,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Matthews International by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 21.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Matthews International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the third quarter worth $145,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MATW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.24. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $444.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -125.71%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

