Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $52.76 Million Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,225,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773,844 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.52% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $52,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,085,000 after buying an additional 1,569,022 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.2% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,800,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.3% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,252,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,289,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after purchasing an additional 101,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 10.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,485,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after buying an additional 233,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKD opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

