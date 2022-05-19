Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,355,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $52,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,188,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,021,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $225,810. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGTI. TheStreet cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PGTI opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.34. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $358.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.25 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.20%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

