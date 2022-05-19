Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $54.37 Million Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.43% of Allison Transmission worth $54,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $54,641,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,616,000 after buying an additional 669,242 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,415,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,449,000 after acquiring an additional 418,786 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 33.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,280,000 after acquiring an additional 373,370 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $12,592,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.72. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 65.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

