Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,184,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.86% of Stratasys worth $53,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,349,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,748,000 after buying an additional 615,791 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,978,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,654,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,469,000 after acquiring an additional 425,325 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter worth approximately $4,928,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 23.1% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 969,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 181,766 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

