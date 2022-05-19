Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,013,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $54,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $395,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,361. Company insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

